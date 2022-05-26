Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is up 10.3% after the business analytics social-media platform joins the TikTok (BDNCE) Marketing Partner Program in order to launch an integration with the fast-growing video network.

Nearly half of TikTok's 1 billion users have reported purchasing something after seeing it on the platform, and "social media has become the center of gravity for brands and their relationships with their customers," says Sprout Social CEO Justyn Howard.

"That’s why we are extremely proud to partner with TikTok to help develop its first organic API (application programming interface) and deliver an integration that will give our customers the tools to generate the most business impact possible from their content strategies.”

The integration will give users the ability to schedule and publish videos on TikTok, manage and reply to comments, and gather key data on video performance and impact vs. other social networks.

The move marks a competitive differentiator for Sprout Social, Barclays says.

“The fact that Sprout was selected for the first ever organic API builds on the leader status that was also bestowed upon the platform recently, with the Salesforce partnership,” says Barclays' Raimo Lenschow.