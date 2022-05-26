Medical Marijuana launches Cannabidiol subsidiary HM Pharma in brazil
May 26, 2022 12:56 PM ETMedical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Medical Marijuana (OTCPK:MJNA +2.5%) said on Thursday it had launched its first pharmaceutical subsidiary, HM Pharma, in Brazil, to expand its customer base in the country.
- In Brazil, CBD is permitted only for medical use with authorization from the country's National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the company said.
- Customers can buy HM Pharma at a pharmacy with a doctor’s prescription. The company expects the products to be available at pharmacy shelves by the end of 2022.
- The company has another subsidiary called HempMeds Brasil, which legally imports products to Brazil since 2015.