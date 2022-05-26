In another reshuffle of its beverage portfolio, the Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is cutting its lineup of teas.

The Atlanta-based company announced in a statement on its website that Honest Teas will be “phased out” of the company’s ready to drink (RTD) options in order to reposition focus on other existing brands.

“Shifting from a three-brand tea portfolio to a prioritized two-brand tea lineup will free up investment resources and supply chain capacity to better meet consumer needs and capture share in the category,” Sabrina Tandon, group director of RTD Tea within the Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit, said. “We believe Gold Peak and Peace Tea are best positioned to meet consumer preferences for high-quality brewed teas with different levels of sweetness and flavor.”

Total sales for the subsidiary reached $600 million in 2019, according to its founder Seth Goldman. Full year sales for 2020 and 2021 were not broken out by Coca Cola.

The latest move builds upon a number of discontinuations in recent years that included a pledge to cut the product line in half and focus on best selling offerings. At the time, Odwalla juice was immediately cut and noted as a business that did not fit within the company’s offerings after a careful cost-benefit analysis.

