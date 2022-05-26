Talkspace jumps on report of takeover interest, no deal reached

May 26, 2022 1:03 PM ETTalkspace Inc (TALK)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Man having online therapy session with psychotherapist

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKsoared 21% on a report that the digital therapy app was recently approached about a possible takeover, though no deal was reached.
  • Talkspace (TALK) was approached by private equity firm Mindpath Health, according to an Axios Pro report.  There was talk of a deal at around $500 million in equity value, though some sources told Axios that no specific figure was discussed.
  • Talkspace went public through a SPAC deal in June and its shares have plunged almost 90% since then. The company's former CEO stepped down in November.
