Talkspace jumps on report of takeover interest, no deal reached
May 26, 2022 1:03 PM ETTalkspace Inc (TALK)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) soared 21% on a report that the digital therapy app was recently approached about a possible takeover, though no deal was reached.
- Talkspace (TALK) was approached by private equity firm Mindpath Health, according to an Axios Pro report. There was talk of a deal at around $500 million in equity value, though some sources told Axios that no specific figure was discussed.
- Talkspace went public through a SPAC deal in June and its shares have plunged almost 90% since then. The company's former CEO stepped down in November.