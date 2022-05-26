North American steelmakers (SLX) are sharply higher in Thursday's trading, capping strong gains following India's decision to impose export tariffs on its steel industry earlier this week: (NYSE:RS) +6.2%, (TMST) +5.4%, (NYSE:X) +5%, (STLD) +4.9%, (CMC) +4.7%, (CRS) +4.7%, (NYSE:CLF) +3.8%, (ATI) +3.8%, (NUE) +3.8%, (MT) +3.8%, (SCHN) +3.6%.

India’s government unexpectedly slapped a 15% export duty on a range of finished steel products in an attempt to improve domestic steel availability and reign in steel prices.

The Indian Steel Association has asked the government to withdraw the policy, with a three-month buffer period to clear steel companies' booked orders without an export duty.

Reliance Steel (RS) recently routed expectations for Q1 earnings and revenues.