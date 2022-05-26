Steelmakers surge as India competitors slapped with surprise export tariffs

May 26, 2022 1:12 PM ETReliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS), X, CLFSCHN, MT, CMC, STLD, ATI, TMST, NUE, CRS, SLXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments

large bowl of molten metal at a steel mill. Steel production.

lyash01/iStock via Getty Images

North American steelmakers (SLX) are sharply higher in Thursday's trading, capping strong gains following India's decision to impose export tariffs on its steel industry earlier this week: (NYSE:RS) +6.2%, (TMST) +5.4%, (NYSE:X) +5%, (STLD) +4.9%, (CMC) +4.7%, (CRS) +4.7%, (NYSE:CLF) +3.8%, (ATI) +3.8%, (NUE) +3.8%, (MT) +3.8%, (SCHN) +3.6%.

India’s government unexpectedly slapped a 15% export duty on a range of finished steel products in an attempt to improve domestic steel availability and reign in steel prices.

The Indian Steel Association has asked the government to withdraw the policy, with a three-month buffer period to clear steel companies' booked orders without an export duty.

Reliance Steel (RS) recently routed expectations for Q1 earnings and revenues.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.