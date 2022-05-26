Nearly one in five home sellers lower price, the highest rate since October 2019

Almost one in five (19.1%) of home sellers have lowered their price during the four-week period ended May 22, the highest rate since October 2019, suggesting homebuyers are starting to reject historically high prices, according to a report from real estate brokerage Redfin.

The median home sale price jumped 16% Y/Y to a record $400K, as the supply-side of the housing market remains tight, Redfin noted, citing data from more than 400 U.S. metro cities.

Furthermore, pending home sales fell 5.4% Y/Y. And new listings of homes for sale were also down 0.9% from a year ago.

Active listings (the number of homes listed for sale at any point during the period) fell 13% Y/Y—the smallest decline since April 2020, Redfin said.

As for leading indicators of homebuying activity, the seasonally-adjusted Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index — a measure of requests for home tours and other homebuying services — dipped 12% Y/Y, "the largest decline since April 2020 when the pandemic paused most homebuying activity," Redfin said.

“The picture of a softening housing market is becoming more clear, especially to home sellers who are increasingly turning to price drops as buyers become more cost-conscious under higher mortgage rates,” said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. “For now, mortgage rates have stabilized, and I expect prices to do the same. This will remove some uncertainty for buyers. That means that as long as a home is priced conservatively, it still has a good chance of selling quickly.”

Mortgage REITs: Annaly Capital (NLY), AGNC Investment (AGNC), Chimera (CIM), Two Harbors (TWO), ARMOUR Residential (ARR), Orchid Island (ORC), New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT), Western Asset Mortgage (WMC) and MFA Financial (MFA).

Home builders: KB Home (KBH), PulteGroup (PHM), Toll Brothers (TOL), Lennar (LEN), Beazer Homes (BZH), Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) and NVR (NVR).

Earlier, Mortgage rates fell to 5.10%.