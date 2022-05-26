The National Football League is moving forward with its own streaming service, though it's something of a modest endeavor that may not swing existing streaming rights packages.

The launch of NFL Plus is expected in July.

The service is set to sell for $5 per month, focusing on live games for mobile phones and tablets - but limited to what fans could otherwise see in their local television markets. That means no Thursday, Sunday or Monday Night games outside of that local team.

That essentially takes the place of a $2.5 billion 2017 deal with Verizon Media, a unit that Verizon (VZ) has since sold off. Going for about $500 million/year at the time, the rights would have been expected to bring $750 million-$1 billion per year in a fresh market.

Instead, the NFL will keep the rights in-house and pursue drawing that revenue instead through the monthly charge. That could be a challenge, as many of the games it will feature are still offered free on local broadcast.

But it does mark another boost for the NFL's own media business, in which it's considering selling a stake - with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) considered front-runners for an NFL Media partnership.