Splunk jumps after Q1 results, raised guidance, as analysts note rising cloud mix

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares rose on Thursday after the data analysis software company reported first-quarter results that topped expectations and raised its guidance, prompting investment firm Baird to highlight its "improving fundamentals."

Analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver noted that Splunk's continued shift to the cloud is increasing and its stable contract length and strong renewals should help the company generate at least $400 million in operating cash flow in 2023.

Splunk (SPLK) shares rose more than 8% to $100.58 in mid-day trading on Thursday. Year-to-date, shares have fallen nearly 14%.

In addition, Ruykhaver, who rates Splunk (SPLK) shares outperform, highlighted the fact that Chief Executive Gary Steele focused his commentary on execution "to better align organizationally with customer success over time."

The analyst also pointed out that Splunk's (SPLK) move to "workload-based pricing has added visibility and predictability to customer usage patterns."

Splunk was "confident in its resilience" to macro concerns, Ruykhaver, as the company raised its revenue and non-GAAP operating margin guidance, with management saying it has not seen any changes in behavior.

Splunk (SPLK) was recently mentioned as a takeover target according to investment firm RBC.