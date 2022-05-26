Cigna upgraded at Bank of America on end-market outlook and shift to value

  • Bank of America raised its rating on Cigna (NYSE:CI) to Neutral from Underperform, citing a strong commercial backdrop and investor preference to value over growth stocks as interest rates increase.
  • The resumption of Medicaid redeterminations should support a stronger than average growth outlook for commercial payors, the analysts led by Kevin Fischbeck argue.
  • Meanwhile, biosimilar entry could accelerate earnings for Pharmacy Benefit Managers such as Cigna (CI) from 2H 2023, they added.
  • The rate increase will benefit the company through shift to value and will support its earnings, the analysts argued, citing the reasons for the multiple expansion.
  • However, the team remains on the sidelines as they prefer companies with exposure to faster-growing end markets, given more clarity over the long-term outlook for double-digit EPS growth.
  • The price target raised to $300 from $265 per share stands ~5% higher than the current average per share target for the stock on Wall Street.
