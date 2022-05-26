Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY), Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV), and The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) are among the most popular shorts in fashion and wellness, according to Baird.

In a note reviewing short interest data on Wednesday, the bank noted that short interest had increased as of late in a number of stocks in the space. Of note, Lulu’s Fashion Holdings (NASDAQ:LVLU), TJX Companies (TJX), and Torrid Holdings (CURV) were cited as seeing the largest increase. By contrast, short interest in Ross Stores (ROST), The Gap (GPS), and Bath & Body Works (BBWI) fell in the past month.

Warby Parker (WRBY +5.5%) had the highest short interest, with 24.2% of the float sold short, followed by Torrid Holdings (CURV +5.2%), and The RealReal (REAL +5.8%) with 18.0%. The lowest short interest names included TJX Companies (TJX +4.9%) and Ross Stores (ROST +7.0%) that touted a short interest of less than 1%, Ulta Beauty (ULTA +7.8%) at 2.4% and lululemon Athletica (LULU +10.6%) at 2.5%.

“Overall, short interest levels have remained elevated in recent weeks, with the median across our list at ~10% (above the ~8% one-year average),” the bank’s analysis noted. “Since mid-April, [Lulu’s Fashion Holdings] (LVLU +6.4%) has seen the largest percent increase in short interest (+36%), followed by [TJX Companies] (TJX +4.9%) (+31%; off a low base), and [Torrid Holdings] CURV (+28%).”

By comparison Ross Stores (ROST +7.0%) saw a 29% decline in shares shorted, while The Gap (GPS +7.7%) saw a 28% decline in short interest.

Gap is expected to report earnings after the market close on Thursday. Read more on the expectations for the company’s quarterly report.