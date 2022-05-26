The Trade Desk gains after reaffirming its Q2 guidance on revenue, EBITDA
May 26, 2022 2:06 PM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has jumped 3.7% after reaffirming its second-quarter guidance as its annual meeting begins.
- In an SEC filing, the company notes it continues to expect revenues of at least $364 million, and adjusted EBITDA of about $121 million for the quarter ending June 30.
- That's a reiteration of guidance that the company provided along with its earnings on May 10. That forecast sent the stock lower at the time.
- Analyst consensus for the second quarter now is for The Trade Desk to post revenues of $365.5 million.
- The news likely comes as welcome to investors particularly in the wake of the tech sell-off precipitated by Snap's harsh macroeconomic warning, which sent ad-tech stocks lower.