Russian oil exports rise while refined oil product exports fall
May 26, 2022 2:11 PM ETCL1:COM, MPC, PSX, VLO, XLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Shortly following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, commodity strategists and investors worked feverishly to forecast the impact of sanctions and self-sanctioning activity on global energy supplies.
- Estimates ranged from no impact to a ~3.0mb/d loss in global oil production; however, recent data from Vortexa, indicates that Russian oil exports are rising, while oil product exports are falling (USO) (XLE).
- In the first 24 days of May, Russian crude and condensate exports averaged 3.6mb/d, down 170kb/d from April, but up from pre-war averages.
- Conversely, refined product exports averaged 2.0mb/d, down ~400kb/d from seasonal averages.
- Despite large parts of China under lockdown, and despite higher Russian exports, oil (CL1:COM) has remained above $100 per barrel for most of Q2; however, reduced China oil product exports and falling Russian volumes have led to record refining margins (VLO) (PSX) (MPC) around the world.