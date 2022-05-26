Russian oil exports rise while refined oil product exports fall

May 26, 2022

  • Shortly following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, commodity strategists and investors worked feverishly to forecast the impact of sanctions and self-sanctioning activity on global energy supplies.
  • Estimates ranged from no impact to a ~3.0mb/d loss in global oil production; however, recent data from Vortexa, indicates that Russian oil exports are rising, while oil product exports are falling (USO) (XLE).
  • In the first 24 days of May, Russian crude and condensate exports averaged 3.6mb/d, down 170kb/d from April, but up from pre-war averages.
  • Conversely, refined product exports averaged 2.0mb/d, down ~400kb/d from seasonal averages.
  • Despite large parts of China under lockdown, and despite higher Russian exports, oil (CL1:COM) has remained above $100 per barrel for most of Q2; however, reduced China oil product exports and falling Russian volumes have led to record refining margins (VLO) (PSX) (MPC) around the world.
