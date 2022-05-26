Abbott says monkeypox test is currently under development

May 26, 2022

Abbott Laboratories headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announced on Thursday that the company is actively pursuing the development of a test to detect monkeypox, as the rare viral disease spreads in countries outside Africa where it is usually found.
  • The company will provide the tests to partners of its Pandemic Defense Coalition, a group working towards early detection and rapid response to future pandemic threats.
  • "As the situation evolves, we will take steps to address additional testing needs," Reuters reported quoting a company spokesperson.
  • On Wednesday, the U.S. confirmed nine monkeypox cases across seven states. The recent global case count stands at over 200 infections from about 20 countries.
  • During the pandemic, Abbott (ABT) dominated the market for COVID-19 testing with its BinaxNOW rapid antigen test.
  • Abbot’s (ABT) announcement comes a day after Swiss pharma giant Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) said it developed three PCR-based test kits to detect the virus.
