Abbott says monkeypox test is currently under development
May 26, 2022 2:13 PM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)RHHBY, RHHBFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announced on Thursday that the company is actively pursuing the development of a test to detect monkeypox, as the rare viral disease spreads in countries outside Africa where it is usually found.
- The company will provide the tests to partners of its Pandemic Defense Coalition, a group working towards early detection and rapid response to future pandemic threats.
- "As the situation evolves, we will take steps to address additional testing needs," Reuters reported quoting a company spokesperson.
- On Wednesday, the U.S. confirmed nine monkeypox cases across seven states. The recent global case count stands at over 200 infections from about 20 countries.
- During the pandemic, Abbott (ABT) dominated the market for COVID-19 testing with its BinaxNOW rapid antigen test.
- Abbot’s (ABT) announcement comes a day after Swiss pharma giant Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) said it developed three PCR-based test kits to detect the virus.