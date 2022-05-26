Mesa, Frontier and Allegiant lead big rally in airline stocks

May 26, 2022 2:15 PM ETAFLYY, AZUL, VLRS, ALK, SKYW, SAVE, ALGT, AAL, ULCC, MESA, UAL, JBLU, LUVBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

JetBlue land operations and boarding in Owen Roberts Intl. Airport in Grand Cayman Islands

LeoPatrizi/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Airline stocks broke higher on Thursday after both Southwest Airlines (LUV +6.7%) and JetBlue Airways (JBLU +4.1%) lifted guidance.

Southwest management noted the upward revision is primarily attributable to yield strength, which is more than offsetting the increase in fuel prices - while JetBlue pointed to strong bookings when it set Q2 revenue expectations above its prior guidance range.

Earlier in the month, United Airline (UAL +7.4%) also lifted its unit revenue forecast due to strong demand trends.

Morgan Stanley thinks the loosening of restrictions across the U.S. and European Union is a bullish indicator for air travel as it will likely drive another wave of pent-up demand being released.

Meanwhile, Bank of America pointed to more encouraging weekly bookings data with pricing steadily improved and now standing at +9.1% vs. 2019. International volume trends have also picked up to help legacy carriers.

Sector watch: Mesa Air Group (MESA +8.7%), Frontier Group (ULCC +7.5%), United Airlines (UAL +7.4%), American Airlines Group (AAL +7.1%), Allegiant Travel (ALGT +8.0%), Spirit Airlines (SAVE +5.8%), SkyWest (SKYW +4.9%) and Alaska Air Group (ALK +4.8%).

Latin American carriers Volaris (VLRS +3.6%) and Azul S.A. (AZUL +5.5%) are also having strong days.

Quant check: Air-France KLM (OTCPK:AFLYY -1.9%) is the airline stock with the very highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating.

