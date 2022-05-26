Chevron (NYSE:CVX) announed a plan on Thursday to simplify its organizational structure, consolidating its upstream, midstream and downstream business segments under a new executive VP who will oversee the full value chain called Oil, Products & Gas.

The new segment will be led by Nigel Hearne, who previously was president of the company's Europe, Asia and Pacific production.

As part of the restructure, which will take effect on October 1, Chevron (CVX) said it will consolidate its two Upstream regions into Americas Exploration & Production and International Exploration & Production.

"The new leadership structure is expected to enable a more integrated approach to capital allocation, asset class excellence and value chain optimization, and facilitate more effective external engagement and business development impact," the company said.

Chevron (CVX) shares are on track for their fifth straight daily gain, hitting an all-time intraday high of $177.93.

Chevron (CVX) "has the financial wherewithal to ensure the dividend will remain intact and most likely be increased Y/Y," David Alton Clark writes in a bullish analysis newly posted on Seeking Alpha.