Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Chairman and CEO James Gorman has no plans to retire soon but neither does he plan on staying until he dies, he told shareholders at the bank's annual meeting, the Financial Times reported Thursday.

He discussed the importance of having a succession plan in place and said he talks with Morgan Stanley's (MS) board at least once a year about the topic.

Gorman, who's 63, has been CEO since 2010. Meanwhile, Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of rival Wall Street bank JPMorgan Chase (JPM), is 66 and has said he plans to stay with the bank "till the day I die."

The Morgan Stanley (MS) chief also sounded relatively optimistic about the U.S. economy, saying the chances of a recession in the next 18 months were less than 50%. "If we have a recession, given the underlying growth in the U.S. economy, it is likely it will be relatively shallow and relatively swift," he said.

Morgan Stanley (MS) reshuffled its executive ranks about a year ago, positioning at least four executives with the potential to succeed Gorman.

