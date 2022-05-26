Massachusetts to move ahead with two offshore wind projects

Massachusetts utilities filed long-term plans on Wednesday to advance two large offshore wind projects, which collectively represent the state's largest offshore wind venture, E&E News reports.

The facilities - Commonwealth Wind and Mayflower Wind - would add a combined 1,600 MW of carbon-free power to New England's power grid, enough to offset 2.7M metric tons/year of greenhouse gases.

Combined with Massachusetts' Vineyard Wind project, which is currently under construction, offshore wind is expected to power nearly 1.7M homes in the state.

The planned projects, to be built south of Martha's Vineyard near Cape Cod, would supply power to utilities National Grid (NYSE:NGG), Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and Unitil (NYSE:UTL).

Commonwealth Wind is being developed by Avangrid Renewables (AGR), while Mayflower Wind is owned 50% by Shell (SHEL) and 50% by a joint venture between EDP Renewables (OTCPK:ECIFF) and Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY).

National Grid (NGG) recently unveiled a plan to eliminate fossil fuels from its heating systems in New York and Massachusetts by 2050.

