Coinbase stock climbs as Cowen points to structural advantages over rivals

May 26, 2022 3:04 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)HOOD, GTII, CRO-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments

Man looking at currency trading app on his smart phone from his home office

Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Shares of centralized cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) are perking up nearly 4% in Thursday afternoon, as Cowen analyst Stephen Glagola starts coverage with an Outperforming rating.

Price target of $85 implies around 27% upside from Wednesday's close.

"We view COIN's security infrastructure and regulatory adherence as a structural advantage vs. top global competitors," Glagola wrote in a note.

Moreover, Coinbase's (COIN) market share of total trading volume has been grinding higher on a Y/Y basis. It took up 46% of total U.S. regulated centralized exchange spot volume as of 2021, up from 39% in 2020, Glagola estimated. Take a look at how Coinbase (COIN) recently became the first-ever crypto firm to join the Fortune 500 list of the largest U.S. firms by revenue.

COIN's (COIN) intraday upswing comes despite modest selling pressure seen in bitcoin (BTC-USD -0.3%) and other major cryptos. Over the past year, COIN is off a whopping 71%, while bitcoin dips 25%.

Competitors of Coinbase (COIN) include: Gemini, Kraken, Binance, Crypto.com (CRO-USD), FTX, Currency.com Global Tech Industries (OTCQB:GTII) and Robinhood Markets (HOOD).

