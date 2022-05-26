Sony (NYSE:SONY) will broaden its videogame portfolio, pushing more games to personal computers and mobile vs. its usual focus on its PlayStation hardware, and ramp up production of its latest console as it looks for thorny supply-chain issues to ease.

That's some of the news coming out of an investor briefing the company provided.

Sony's (SONY) planning for about half of its game releases to be available on PC or mobile by 2025 - up from about a quarter of releases today.

That could lead to "significant growth in the number of people who play our games, the number of people who enjoy our games, and the number of people who spend money on our games," says Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan.

Meanwhile the company will boost production of the PlayStation 5 - launched in fall 2020 but consistently in short supply amid the component snarls spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those supply challenges led the PS5 to undersell its predecessor the PS4 for its second year, but that gap should close in year three before PS5 takes the lead in year four. (Some 65% of PlayStation Store revenue still comes from the PS4.)

Along with that expected transition, no first-party games will be released for the legacy PlayStation 4 in 2025, which should shift Sony's mix to PS5, PC and mobile.

Another report coming alongside Sony's investor update is that the company is working on a series with Netflix (NFLX) about its Horizon: Zero Dawn game. That would join other series in development, on Sony games God of War (likely headed to Amazon Prime (AMZN)) and Gran Turismo. Meanwhile, an HBO (WBD) adaptation of The Last of Us is expected for 2023.

Sony stock (SONY) is 2.6% higher on a broadly positive day for technology names and the stock market.