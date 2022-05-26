Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) holder Ancora renewed a call for the company to start a sales process after the activist failed to get its nominees elected to the board. Everbridge sharesrose 1.7%.

Ancora highlighted that about 49% of holders who voted withheld support for Chairman Jaime Ellertson, one of the directors who the activist had urged holders to vote against, according to the certified voting results from the annual meeting last week.

“We feel stockholders sent a clear message to the Board this year that the status quo is unacceptable, and we hope this serves as a catalyst for a shake-up in the boardroom and a credible review of sale options," Ancora said in a statement.

Ancora saw a mixed bag from the most influential proxy advisers before the vote with ISS recommending holders vote against Ellertson and Bruns Grayson, Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, while Glass Lewis recommended holders support all of the company's nonimees.

Ancora in March called for the public-warning technology company to sell itself. Ancora, which owns an approximate 4% stake in Everbridge, believes the company may be worth $70 share in a takeout.

The activist sale push come as Everbridge (EVBG) shares had plunged in recent months before the activist disclosed its stake in March, including a 45% decline on Dec. 10 following the surprise resignation of Chief Executive David Meredith.