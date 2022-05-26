Tesla already wants more space for the Berlin Gigafactory

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA +7.1%) is already looking to expand the Gigafactory in Germany with an application submitted to local officials to build on a further 100 hectares east of its plant in Germany.

The expansion would increase the site's area by a third, according to German media reports.

Tesla (TSLA) is reportedly planning to build a freight station, logistics areas and parking spaces on the additional space. It is unclear what regulatory hurdles the electric vehicle maker might face in expanding the site.

The proposal will be up for discussion at a municipality meeting on June 2.

The Berlin Gigafactory is expected to have the capacity to produce 500,000 electric cars a year. The site is currently producing Model Ys for the European market.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) broke back over $700 in Thursday trading as part of the biggest two-day rally over the last seven months.