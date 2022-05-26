Ernst & Young explores global split of its audit, advisory business - WSJ
May 26, 2022 3:55 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Ernst & Young, one of the Big Four accounting firms, is planning to conduct a world-wide split of its audit and advisory businesses, people with knowledge on the matter told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.
- The split would be the biggest structural change at a major accounting firm since the collapse of Arthur Andersen 20 years ago, The WSJ said.
- No final decisions have been made regarding the structure of the split, one person familiar with the plans told The WSJ.
- The potential split, which would form two separately owned businesses, comes as regulators across the globe "have raised concerns about the potential impact on audit quality of accounting firms’ increasing reliance on sales of consulting and tax services, which offer higher margins and greater growth potential than their core audit businesses," The WSJ reported.
- In August 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission fined EY for interfering with a company's auditor selection process.