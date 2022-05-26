Centene downgraded at Bank of America on cost concerns
May 26, 2022 3:58 PM ETCentene Corporation (CNC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Bank of America downgraded Centene (NYSE:CNC), citing a higher uncertainty over the Medical Loss Ratio, the proportion of premiums paid out by a Managed Care Organization for medical care.
- Specifically, the analysts led by Kevin Fischbeck expect Centene (CNC) to report a rising MLR into 2023 when Medicaid redeterminations drive out healthier Medicaid beneficiaries.
- “The Market has been mostly focused on the headwind from Medicaid redeterminations from the perspective of slower revenue and earnings growth. However, we think the bigger risk appears to be on margins,” the team added.
- With the expiry of expanded ACA subsidies, there will be slow growth as well as change to risk pool in both Medicaid and exchange businesses, the analysts argue.
- Amid a margin turnaround, Centene (CNC) is well-positioned to withstand the effect. “However, we think a period of elevated MLR would cloud visibility into core improvements,” BofA wrote, downgrading the stock to Neutral from Buy.
- The price target lowered to $90 from $95 per share stands ~5% lower than the current average price target for the stock on Wall Street.