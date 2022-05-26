Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) +24.2% in Thursday's trading, skyrocketing to YTD highs, after reporting stronger than expected FQ4 earnings and revenues, and issuing upside guidance for the full year.

Q4 operating income swung to a $20.6M profit, or $0.16/share, from a year-earlier loss of $14.3M, or a $0.29/share loss, while revenues rose 11% Y/Y to $574M.

Modine (MOD) said the improvement was driven by higher gross profit, lower SG&A expenses, and the absence of $32.4M of impairment charges recorded in the prior-year period.

Q4 sales by segment: BHVAC +52% Y/Y to $101.9M, CIS +20% to $171.3M, HDE +9% to $226.1M, Automotive -21% to $89.3M.

For FY 2023, Modine (MOD) foresees adjusted EBITDA of $180M-$195M, compared to $158.8M in just-completed FY 2022, with sales increasing 6%-12% Y/Y.

"We have focused on improving our commercial processes, including instituting multiple pricing adjustments throughout the year," the company said.

Modine Manufacturing (MOD) shares have gained 7% YTD but declined 33% during the past year.