Neophotonics (NYSE:NPTN) gained 1% on a report about China's antitrust review of Lumentum's (NASDAQ:LITE) planned acquisition.

The acquisition of NeoPhotonics (NPTN) has moved into Phase II with China's State Administration for Market Regulation, according to a tweet from Capitol Forum. Industry players have raised few concerns about the combination.

The latest update followed a similar report last Wednesday that the company's planned $16/share sale to Lumentum (LITE) is not seeing major objections in China. Third parties have not raised any major objections to the combination, according to traders, who cited a report being circulated at the time.

The latest news comes after the deal received U.S. antitrust approval in January after HSR waiting period expired. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of calendar year 2022.

Lumentum (LITE) agreed to buy NeoPhotonics (NPTN) for more than $900M, or $16/share in cash, in early November. The deal came amid a flurry of M&A activity in the optical sensor market. I-VI (IIVI) beat out Lumentum (LITE) last year in a bid for Coherent (COHR).