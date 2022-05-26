Sumo Logic Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13 beats by $0.04, revenue of $67.86M beats by $1.77M
May 26, 2022 4:03 PM ETSumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sumo Logic press release (NASDAQ:SUMO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $67.86M (+25.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.77M.
- Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") was $273.3 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 70%, Non-GAAP operating loss was $15.4 million; non-GAAP operating margin was (23)%.
- Q2 Outlook: Total revenue between $71.0 million and $72.0 million, representing 21% to 22% growth year over year.
- Non-GAAP operating margin of (24)% to (23)%.
- Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.15 on approximately 116.0 million weighted average shares outstanding.
- 2023 Outlook: Total revenue between $289.0 million and $292.0 million, representing 19% to 21% growth year over year.
- Non-GAAP operating margin of (25)% to (24)%.
- Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.64 to $0.62 on approximately 116.5 million weighted average shares outstanding