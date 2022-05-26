Marvell Technology Group Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.01, revenue of $1.45B beats by $20M
May 26, 2022 4:06 PM ETMarvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Marvell Technology Group press release (NASDAQ:MRVL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $1.45B (+74.2% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Q1 Gross Margin: 51.9% GAAP gross margin; 65.5% non-GAAP gross margin.
- Q2 Outlook: Net revenue is expected to be $1.515 billion +/- 3%.
- GAAP gross margin is expected to be 49.6% to 51.9%.
- Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 65.0% to 65.5%.
- GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $669 million.
- Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $435 million.
- Basic weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be 853 million.
- Diluted weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be 862 million.
- GAAP diluted income per share is expected to be $0.06 +/- $0.04 per share.
- Non-GAAP diluted income per share is expected to be $0.56 +/- $0.03 per share.
- Shares -0.42%.