Ulta Beauty GAAP EPS of $6.30 beats by $1.82, revenue of $2.34B beats by $220M
May 26, 2022 4:11 PM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ulta Beauty press release (NASDAQ:ULTA): Q1 GAAP EPS of $6.30 beats by $1.82; Non-GAAP EPS of $6.28 beats by $1.79.
- Revenue of $2.34B (+20.6% Y/Y) beats by $220M.
- Comparable sales increased 18%
- Shares +10%.
- Raised FY 2022 Guidance: Revenue now expected between $9.35B to $9.55B, vs. prior guidance of $9.05B to $9.15B, vs. consensus of $9.16B; Comparable sales growth of 6% to 8%; Operating margin of 14.1% to 14.4%; Capex of $375M to $425M; and EPS expecetd between $19.20 to $20.10, up from prior guidance of $18.20 to $18.70.