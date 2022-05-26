Ulta Beauty GAAP EPS of $6.30 beats by $1.82, revenue of $2.34B beats by $220M

May 26, 2022 4:11 PM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Ulta Beauty press release (NASDAQ:ULTA): Q1 GAAP EPS of $6.30 beats by $1.82; Non-GAAP EPS of $6.28 beats by $1.79.
  • Revenue of $2.34B (+20.6% Y/Y) beats by $220M.
  • Comparable sales increased 18%
  • Shares +10%.
  • Raised FY 2022 Guidance: Revenue now expected between $9.35B to $9.55B, vs. prior guidance of $9.05B to $9.15B, vs. consensus of $9.16B; Comparable sales growth of 6% to 8%; Operating margin of 14.1% to 14.4%; Capex of $375M to $425M; and EPS expecetd between $19.20 to $20.10, up from prior guidance of $18.20 to $18.70.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.