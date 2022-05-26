Zscaler boosts forward guidance above consensus after beating on fiscal Q3 revenue and non-GAAP EPS (update)
May 26, 2022 4:14 PM ET Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Zscaler press release (NASDAQ:ZS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $286.81M (+62.6% Y/Y) beats by $15.33M.
- Shares +10%.
- Fiscal Q4 2022 Guidance: Total revenue of $304M to $306M vs. consensus of $291.30M.
- Non-GAAP fiscal Q4 income from operations guided to $33M to $34M.
- Non-GAAP fiscal Q4 net income per share guided to approximately $0.20 to $0.21, assuming approximately 146M to 147M common shares outstanding. That exceeds analysts' previous consensus estimate of $0.17.
- For fiscal-year 2022 as a whole, Zscaler (ZS) boosted revenue guidance to some $1.078B from the $1.045B-$1.05B that it predicted three months ago.
- Management also raised guidance for the full fiscal year’s non-GAAP operating income to $106M-$108M, up from an earlier guide of $95M-$98M.
- All in, the company increased its forecast of the full fiscal year’s non-GAAP EPS to $0.64-$0.65, up from a previously estimated $0.54-$0.56. The latest guidance also exceeded analysts' previous $0.55 consensus EPS estimate.
- However, ZS also cut its projection for the company’s float as of the fiscal year’s end to 147M-148M common shares outstanding. That's down from a previously projected 149M-150M.