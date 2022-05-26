Zscaler boosts forward guidance above consensus after beating on fiscal Q3 revenue and non-GAAP EPS (update)

May 26, 2022 4:14 PM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • Zscaler press release (NASDAQ:ZS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $286.81M (+62.6% Y/Y) beats by $15.33M.
  • Shares +10%.
  • Fiscal Q4 2022 Guidance: Total revenue of $304M to $306M vs. consensus of $291.30M.
  • Non-GAAP fiscal Q4 income from operations guided to $33M to $34M.
  • Non-GAAP fiscal Q4 net income per share guided to approximately $0.20 to $0.21, assuming approximately 146M to 147M common shares outstanding. That exceeds analysts' previous consensus estimate of $0.17.
  • For fiscal-year 2022 as a whole, Zscaler (ZS) boosted revenue guidance to some $1.078B from the $1.045B-$1.05B that it predicted three months ago.
  • Management also raised guidance for the full fiscal year’s non-GAAP operating income to $106M-$108M, up from an earlier guide of $95M-$98M.
  • All in, the company increased its forecast of the full fiscal year’s non-GAAP EPS to $0.64-$0.65, up from a previously estimated $0.54-$0.56. The latest guidance also exceeded analysts' previous $0.55 consensus EPS estimate.
  • However, ZS also cut its projection for the company’s float as of the fiscal year’s end to 147M-148M common shares outstanding. That's down from a previously projected 149M-150M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.