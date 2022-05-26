Financial stocks are third strongest S&P sector in Thursday trading
May 26, 2022 4:16 PM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), XLFC, GS, MS, BACBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The spread between the 5-year Treasury and 30-year Treasury narrowed some since U.S. stock markets opened this morning, but financial stocks had a strong showing on Thursday, nonetheless.
- For some context, all but one of 11 of the S&P 500 industry sectors were in the green at the end of the day. Financials were the third-strongest sector, rising 2.3%, behind Consumer Discretionary (+4.8%) and Information Technology (+2.5%).
- The spread between the 5-year and 30-year Treasurys had widened to 30 basis points before stock markets opened. At about 3:50 PM ET, the spread narrowed to 26 bps.
- In the past five sessions, the XLF has risen 6.5% vs. 4.1% for SPY. By name, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) +9.7%, Citigroup (C), +8.8%, Bank of America (BAC) +6.9%, Morgan Stanley (MS) +6.4%, and Goldman Sachs (GS) +5.8% as seen in the following chart.
