Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares flexed their muscles all day, Thursday, closing with a gain of almost 15% after the Chinese Internet kingpin reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results.

Alibaba (BABA) said that it earned the equivalent of $1.55 a share, on $32.2B in revenue for the quarter ended March 31. Wall Street analysts had forecast Alibaba (BABA) to earn $1.07 a share, on $29.9B in revenue.

Reaction to Alibaba (BABA) was roundly positive on Wall Street, as the company's shares ended the day at $94.39, their highest closing point in three weeks. Almost 44 million Alibaba (BABA) shares traded hands during the day's market session. The company averages 33.7 million shares exchanged on a daily basis.

Alibaba's (BABA) gains were seen as evidence that the company was doing a decent job of weathering China's recent slate of city and regional lockdowns resulting from an increase in Covid-19 cases in parts of the country.

Alibaba (BABA) Chief Executive Daniel Zhang addressed the China's Covid issues on a conference call, saying that new Covid cases had "impacted several major consumption and manufacturing centers." Zhang added that Alibaba (BABA) had seen "a major recovery in local logistic capacity compared to April," and that "we believe operating stability and the sustainability during this period is the primary concern of all businesses."

Along with Alibaba (BABA), another Chinese Internet leader, Baidu (BIDU), saw its shares rise almost 15% on Thursday following its strong first-quarter results.