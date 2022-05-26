Costco Non-GAAP EPS of $3.17 beats by $0.15, revenue of $52.6B beats by $1.11B
May 26, 2022 4:19 PM ETCostco Wholesale Corporation (COST)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor21 Comments
- Costco press release (NASDAQ:COST): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.17 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $52.6B (+16.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.11B.
- Adj. Comparable sales: U.S. 10.7%, Canada 12.8%, Other International 9.1%, Total Company 10.8% and E-commerce 7.9%.
- Costco currently operates 830 warehouses, including 574 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 105 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 30 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 13 in Australia, four in Spain, two each in France and China, and one in Iceland. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.
- Shares -0.63%.