Iradimed appoints John Glenn as chief financial officer

May 26, 2022 4:20 PM ETIRadimed Corporation (IRMD)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

CFO the word on wooden cubes, cubes stand on a reflective surface, in the background is a business diagram.

Dzmitry Skazau/iStock via Getty Images

  • Medical device maker Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) said on Thursday it had appointed John Glenn as the company's Chief Financial Officer effective on or before June 20.
  • Glenn, 60, has over 30 years of experience and has served as the CFO of Esko Bionics, Sonendo, Armetheon Corporation and Solta Medical.
  • "Jack is a seasoned financial executive with a strong background in the medical device industry and we are excited to have him join us as Chief Financial Officer," said Roger Susi, Iradimed CEO.
