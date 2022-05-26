Iradimed appoints John Glenn as chief financial officer
May 26, 2022 4:20 PM ETIRadimed Corporation (IRMD)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Medical device maker Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) said on Thursday it had appointed John Glenn as the company's Chief Financial Officer effective on or before June 20.
- Glenn, 60, has over 30 years of experience and has served as the CFO of Esko Bionics, Sonendo, Armetheon Corporation and Solta Medical.
- "Jack is a seasoned financial executive with a strong background in the medical device industry and we are excited to have him join us as Chief Financial Officer," said Roger Susi, Iradimed CEO.