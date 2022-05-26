Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is trading sharply lower in the post-market Thursday after the clinical-stage biotech indicated a 29% objective response rate (ORR) for the company’s lead candidate C-144-01 in a study for certain patients with melanoma.

The ORR measures the decrease in tumor size in a short term clinical trial for a cancer drug.

The study participants had cancer despite the prior treatment with anti-PD-1/L1 therapy and BRAF or BRAF/MEK inhibitor therapy.

In the registrational Cohort 4 of 87 patients, the ORR stood at 29% based on RECIST 1.1 criteria, including three complete responses and 22 partial responses.

“These data demonstrate that one-time treatment with lifileucel therapy may provide meaningful benefit in heavily pre-treated patients,” Iovance (IOVA) said, adding that it plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) for the treatment in Aug. 2022.

In cohort 2, consisting of 66 patients, the ORR reached 35% with five complete responses and 18 partial responses. The ORR for the overall group of patients stood at 31%.

The treatment-emergent adverse events were consistent between the cohorts and were in line with the underlying disease, the company added.

Iovance (IOVA) drew a higher target from Baird in April due to the feedback the company received from the FDA on lifileucel.