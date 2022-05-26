American Eagle Outfitters GAAP EPS of $0.16, revenue of $1.06B
May 26, 2022 4:24 PM ETAmerican Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- American Eagle Outfitters press release (NYSE:AEO): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.16.
- Revenue of $1.06B (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Aerie revenue of $322M rose 8% reflecting a 27% 3-year revenue CAGR. American Eagle revenue of $686M declined 6% versus first quarter 2021 reflecting a -2% 3-year revenue CAGR.
- Q1 gross margin rate of 36.8% compared to 42.2% last year.
- Shares -4%.
- Outlook: "For the second quarter, management expects top-line growth to trend similarly to the first quarter with a gross margin rate of approximately 33%. This reflects higher markdowns to clear through spring inventory, higher freight costs and the impact of the supply chain acquisitions," the company statement.