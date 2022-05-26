American Eagle Outfitters GAAP EPS of $0.16, revenue of $1.06B

May 26, 2022 4:24 PM ETAmerican Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • American Eagle Outfitters press release (NYSE:AEO): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.16.
  • Revenue of $1.06B (+1.9% Y/Y).
  • Aerie revenue of $322M rose 8% reflecting a 27% 3-year revenue CAGR. American Eagle revenue of $686M declined 6% versus first quarter 2021 reflecting a -2% 3-year revenue CAGR.
  • Q1 gross margin rate of 36.8% compared to 42.2% last year.
  • Shares -4%.
  • Outlook: "For the second quarter, management expects top-line growth to trend similarly to the first quarter with a gross margin rate of approximately 33%. This reflects higher markdowns to clear through spring inventory, higher freight costs and the impact of the supply chain acquisitions," the company statement.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.