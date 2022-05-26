Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) blew past Wall Street estimates on Thursday, sending shares soaring.

The Bolingbrook, Illinois-based cosmetics company reported $6.30 in earnings per share for the first quarter, beating analyst estimates by a whopping $1.82. Meanwhile, revenue also impressed by ticking in at $2.34B, $220M above the analyst consensus. Margins also expanded by 120 basis points despite inflationary pressures.

“The Ulta Beauty team delivered exceptional first quarter results, with better-than-expected sales and earnings growth, supported by double-digit comparable sales growth across all major categories,” CEO Dave Kimbell said. “Solid execution of our strategies, paired with strong guest demand, fueled our financial performance and continued market share gains.”

On the back of the strong performance, the company raised its full year guidance. Management now expects revenue to fall between $9.35B and $9.55B from a prior guide of $9.05B to $9.15B, and a consensus of $9.16B. EPS estimates were also elevated to between $19.20 to $20.10, up from prior guidance of $18.20 to $18.70. Comparable sales growth forecast was also upped to a range of 6% to 8%.

Shares of Ulta (ULTA +7.1%) jumped over 6% in extended trading on Thursday, building on a substantial gain during regular trading hours.

