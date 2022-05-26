Are institutional investors coming around on the US natural gas story?

  • Natural gas (UNG) has been on a tear in 2022; in the middle of shoulder season, Henry Hub (NG1:COM) is up 135% from January levels, and almost 200% from the year-ago period.
  • However, looking at the equities, it would be tough to tell; oil prices (CL1:COM) are up ~50% ytd, and yet oil equities and refiners top the leaderboard in the sector, with Occidental (OXY), PBF (PBF) and Kosmos (KOS) up 120-140%.
  • Energy stocks generally track commodity performance; however, this week natural gas (NG1:COM) has traded up ~5%, while natural gas equities like Southwestern (SWN), SM (SM), Range (RRC) and Antero (AR) have traded up more than 20%.
  • Thursday alone, natural gas (NG1:COM) prices fell, while many natural gas equities traded higher by 4-8%.
  • Recent production weakness, paired with rapidly rising LNG exports, and an inability to substitute coal into the power stack has led to low natural gas inventories and rising prices, a fundamental backdrop the sector has not seen since the shale revolution began a decade ago.
  • To be clear, larger cap gas names like EQT (EQT) and Antero (AR) have had no trouble finding buyers in 2022; however, with smaller-cap names rising sharply in a sideways commodity tape this week, it would appear institutional investors are warming up to the higher-for-longer US natural gas thesis.
