American Eagle trades lower after sales, margins disappoint

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) traded lower after the retailer missed estimates with its Q1 earnings report. AEO said demand was below expectations to pressure operating profits and noted that it faced a tough comparison to a year ago when stimulus payments to consumers helped boost sales.

Revenue was up 2% during the quarter to $1.055B, with supply chain acquisitions contributing three percentage points to growth. Consolidated store revenue increased 2% during the quarter and total digital revenue declined 6%. Compared to pre-pandemic Q1 of 2019, store revenue increased 1% and digital revenue increased 48%.

Gross margin plunged to 36.8% of sales vs. 42.2% last year. Higher freight costs impacted the gross margin by approximately 340 basis points and the supply chain business had a 120 basis point impact as AEO integrated and ramp d up the platform. Delivery and rent also increased, offset slightly by lower incentive compensation accruals.

Looking ahead to Q2, AEO expects operating profit to be above $314M achieved in FY19, with total revenue up in the low single digits compared to FY21.

"We are taking swift measures to adjust our inventory and expense base with a firm goal of entering the second half better aligned with demand trends," note American Eagle CEO Jay Schottenstein. The company expects to enter the second half better aligned with demand, with a more balanced inventory position and leaner expense base, driving improved margins and profitability relative to the first half.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) fell 2.14% in after-hours trading to $13.76 vs. the 52-week trading range of $11.62 to $38.99.