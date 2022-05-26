Dell Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $1.84 beats by $0.45, revenue of $26.12B beats by $890M
May 26, 2022 4:29 PM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Dell Technologies press release (NYSE:DELL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.84 beats by $0.45.
- Revenue of $26.12B (+15.6% Y/Y) beats by $890M.
- Record first quarter operating income of $1.6 billion, up 57%, and record first quarter non-GAAP operating income of $2.1 billion, up 21%.
- Dell Technologies ended the quarter with remaining performance obligations of $42 billion, up 14% year-over-year, deferred revenue of $27.4 billion, and cash and investments of $8.5 billion.
- Recurring revenue for the first quarter was approximately $5.3 billion, up 15%.
- As previously announced, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its performance and financial guidance on May 26, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. CDT.
- Shares +6.37%.