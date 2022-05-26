Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B) missed analyst expectations on top and bottom lines with its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, as upside in streaming was offset by slowdowns in the company's film department and media networks.

Revenues rose 6.1% to $929.9 million, short of analyst consensus for $961.3 million.

With significantly higher expenses, operating income swung to a loss of $50.4 million from a year-ago gain of $14.3 million - and attributable net loss swelled to $104.6 million from a year-ago loss of $37.7 million.

"Our content creation strengths were evident across our businesses as our Television Group achieved record new series launches and current series renewals, our Motion Picture Group continued to add to a strong pipeline of branded properties and our library turned in another standout performance," says CEO Jon Feltheimer.

"At Starz, our increased investment in content generated a robust slate that drove strong subscriber growth and a notable reduction in churn," he says.

Revenue by segment: Motion Picture, $288.1 million (down 1.5%); Television Production, $370.2 million (up 75.7%); Media Networks, $380.2 million (down 5.2%).

Cash flow used in operations was $171.1 million, while adjusted free cash flow was $87.7 million.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.