Costco keeps churning out double-digit sales growth

Big-Box Retailer Costco To Announce First Quarter Earnings

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) reported comparable sales growth of 14.9% in FQ3 to top the consensus mark of +11.5%. Comparable sales rose 10.8% during the quarter after excluding the impact of fuel and currency fluctuations.

Comparable sales were 16.6% higher in the U.S. and 15.2 higher in Canada. Compares sales for the other international markets were up 5.7%. E-commerce sales increased 7.9% during the quarter.

Membership fees came in at $984M vs. $901M a year ago.

Net income for the quarter was $1.353B vs. $1.220B a year ago. The net income tally this year included a one-time $77M pretax charge for incremental benefits awarded under the new employee agreement.

Shares of Costco (COST) fell 2.21% in after-hours trading to $454.22

Costco has now topped revenue expectations in ten straight quarters.

