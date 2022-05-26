Farfetch Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.24 misses by $0.03, revenue of $514.8M misses by $45.47M

May 26, 2022 4:36 PM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Farfetch press release (NYSE:FTCH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.24 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $514.8M (+6.1% Y/Y) misses by $45.47M.
  • Gross Merchandise Value and Digital Platform GMV increase 1.7% and 2.5% year-over-year, respectively, to $930.8 million and $809.5 million, respectively.
  • Gross Profit Margin of 44.8% and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin of 32.7%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(35.8) million.
  • 2022 Outlook: Digital Platform GMV growth of 5% to 10% year-over-year
  • Brand Platform GMV growth of 10% to 15% year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 0% to 1%.
  • Shares -4.17%.
