Farfetch Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.24 misses by $0.03, revenue of $514.8M misses by $45.47M
May 26, 2022 4:36 PM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Farfetch press release (NYSE:FTCH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.24 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $514.8M (+6.1% Y/Y) misses by $45.47M.
- Gross Merchandise Value and Digital Platform GMV increase 1.7% and 2.5% year-over-year, respectively, to $930.8 million and $809.5 million, respectively.
- Gross Profit Margin of 44.8% and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin of 32.7%.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $(35.8) million.
- 2022 Outlook: Digital Platform GMV growth of 5% to 10% year-over-year
- Brand Platform GMV growth of 10% to 15% year-over-year
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 0% to 1%.
- Shares -4.17%.