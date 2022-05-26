Shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS +4.4%) slid sharply in Thursday’s extended session after revealing disappointing earnings results and guidance.

For the first quarter, the San Francisco-based retailer posted GAAP EPS of -$0.44, missing analyst estimates set at a loss of 7 cents by a wide margin. Additionally, a 13% drop in revenue year over year to $3.48 billion narrowly missed already-lowered analyst estimates.

Sales across brands, with the notable exception of Banana Republic, slumped from the prior year while comparable sales overall fell 14%. Perhaps more concerning, gross margin contracted by 930 basis points while inventory climbed 34%.

“Our Q1 results and updated fiscal 2022 outlook primarily reflect industry-wide headwinds as well as challenges at Old Navy that are impacting our near-term performance,” CEO Sonia Syngal explained, voicing her disappointment.

For the full year, management slashed expectations. Revenue is expected to decline in the low to mid-single digit range versus last year while non-GAAP EPS is figured to fall in a range $0.30 to $0.60 against an analyst consensus set at more than twice the upper range at $1.30.

“We are revising our fiscal 2022 outlook to reflect the impact of certain factors impacting our near-term performance, including execution challenges at Old Navy, an uncertain macro consumer environment, inflationary cost headwinds, and a slowdown in China that is impacting Gap Brand,” CFO Katrina O’Connell said.

The miss and lowered guide is particularly jarring for investors as the retailer had already cut estimates ahead of the quarterly report in late April.

Shares fell over 15% shortly after the results crossed newswires, adding to a nearly 40% slide since the start of the year.

Read more on the short interest betting against the stock.