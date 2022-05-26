Middlefield Banc, Liberty Bancshares to merge in stock deal valued at $64M
May 26, 2022 4:44 PM ETLiberty Bancshares, Inc. (Ada, OH) (LBSI), MBCNBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) and Liberty Bancshares (OTCPK:LBSI) agreed Thursday to a merge in a transaction valued at ~$64.4M and the combine company will have about $1.8B in total assets, expanding Middlefield's branch network in central and northwest Ohio.
- Under the transaction, Liberty (OTCPK:LBSI) shareholders will receive 2.752 shares of Middlefield Banc (MBCN) common stock for each LBSI share. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2022.
- After closing, Robert L. Zimmerly, Jr., currently LBSI's president and CEO will become president of Middlefield Banking and Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN), assuming MBCN shareholders approve amendments to separate the roles of president and CEO, which are currently held by James R. Heslop, II.
- MBCN expects the deal to add to earnings in year one and earn back the tangible book value dilution created from teh transaction in about three years.
- In April, activist investor Ancora Holdings urged the sale MBCN.