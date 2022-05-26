Y-mAbs Therapeutics' naxitamab meets primary endpoint for neuroblastoma
May 26, 2022 4:52 PM ETY-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:YMAB) humanized anti-GD2 antibody naxitamab, in combination with other oncologics, met its primary endpoint in a phase 2 trial of patients with chemoresistant high-risk neuroblastoma.
- Objective response rate, the primary endpoint, was 30.6% in a cohort of patients at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. In the entire cohort (90 previously heavily treated patients), responses were 26% for complete response, 11% for partial response, 9% for mixed response, 27% for stable disease and 27% for progressing disease.
- Toxicities reported in the trial were myelosuppression, diarrhea pain, hypertension, and febrile neutropenia.
- The data will be presented at the upcoming ASCO annual meeting.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Y-mAbs (YMAB) as a hold.