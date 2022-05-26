Y-mAbs Therapeutics' naxitamab meets primary endpoint for neuroblastoma

May 26, 2022 4:52 PM ETY-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Neuroblastoma

OGphoto/iStock via Getty Images

  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:YMAB) humanized anti-GD2 antibody naxitamab, in combination with other oncologics, met its primary endpoint in a phase 2 trial of patients with chemoresistant high-risk neuroblastoma.
  • Objective response rate, the primary endpoint, was 30.6% in a cohort of patients at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. In the entire cohort (90 previously heavily treated patients), responses were 26% for complete response, 11% for partial response, 9% for mixed response, 27% for stable disease and 27% for progressing disease.
  • Toxicities reported in the trial were myelosuppression, diarrhea pain, hypertension, and febrile neutropenia.
  • The data will be presented at the upcoming ASCO annual meeting.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Y-mAbs (YMAB) as a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.