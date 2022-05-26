Update 5:20pm: Updates shares, adds new data ahead of ASCO conference.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) rose 4% in after hours trading after investment firm All Blue Falcons raised its stake in the oncology oncology maker after its $10.50/share offer was rejected last Friday. The company also reported "promising" data ahead of an ASCO presentation.

All Blue Falcons boosted its stake to 6.9% and now owns just under 4m shares and options, according to a 13D/A filing

Zymeworks (ZYME) separately reported clinical data demonstrating "promising" antitumor activity with Zanidatamab in 1L Setting of HER2‑Positive breast and gastroesophageal cancers, according to a statement. The data comes ahead of ZYME's appearance at the ASCO conference next week.

Zymeworks' (ZYME) shares soared 13% a week ago after All Blue announced it added another oncology expert to its team as it tried to bolster its proposal to purchase the cancer drug maker.

Zymeworks (ZYME) shares surged late last mast month after All Blue, which revealed a 5.4% stake in ZYME at the time, disclosed a non-binding all cash offer to acquire the company at $10.50/share in a deal valued at nearly $773 million