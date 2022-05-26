Dell surges as PC, infrastructure sales lead strong Q1 performance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares climbed as much as 7% in- after-hours trading, Thursday, and the PC and tech services leader reported first-quarter results that blew past Wall Street analysts' forecasts.

Following the close of trading, Dell (DELL) said that for the quarter ended April 29, it earned $1.84 a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $26.1B, while Wall Street analysts had expected Dell (DELL) to earn $1.39 a share, on $25.23B in revenue.

During the same period a year ago, Dell (DELL) earned $1.35 a share on revenue of $22.6B.

Dell (DELL) said its results benefitted from strong performances of its two main business areas. Infrastructure solutions, which includes storage, servers and networking products, rose 16% from a year ago, to $9.3B. Client solutions, which includes Dell's (DELL) desktop and laptop PCs and related products, reached $15.6B, up 17% from last year's first quarter. Sales of commercial PCs made up $12B of client solutions revenue, with consumer PC sales edging up 3% from a year ago, to $3.6B.

Early Thursday, Broadcom (AVGO) said it had reached a deal to acquire VMware (VMW) for $61B. Dell (DELL) had previously been a majority owner of VMware (VMW).