Mereo Biopharma receives Nasdaq minimum bid price deficiency letter
May 26, 2022 5:07 PM ETMereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Mereo BioPharma (NASDAQ:MREO) said on Thursday it had received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market that its American Depositary Shares had failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of Nasdaq.
- The notification letter does not result in the immediate delisting of the ADSs, the company said.
- The London-based firm will get a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until November 21, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.
- "If at any time during this period, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs is at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Company will be deemed to have regained compliance," MREO said in its press release.