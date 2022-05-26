Silvercorp Metals Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.01, revenue of $41.59M beats by $1.92M

May 26, 2022 5:10 PM ETSilvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Silvercorp Metals press release (NYSE:SVM): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $41.59M (+16.4% Y/Y) beats by $1.92M.
  • Mined 996,280 tonnes of ore and milled 1,002,335 tonnes of ore, up 3% and 4% compared to the prior year.
  • Sold ~6.3 million ounces of silver, 3,400 ounces of gold, 63.6 million pounds of lead, and 26.8 million pounds of zinc, representing decreases of 1%, 28%, 5% and 4% in silver, gold, lead and zinc sold, compared to the prior year.
  • Acquired the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project in China for $13.1 million.
  • Shares +0.35% AH.
