Aurora Cannabis down 17% after hours following $125M bought deal financing

May 26, 2022 5:19 PM ETAurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

Stock Certificate 5

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) has fallen 17% in after-hours trading after the Canadian licensed producer entered into bought deal financing with underwriters worth ~US$125M.
  • Underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity and BMO Capital Markets will purchase 51.1M units at $2.45 per unit.
  • Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.
  • Underwriters also have the option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the offering to cover any over-allotments.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
  • The offering is expected to close on June 1.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Dilantha De Silva views Aurora Cannabis (ACB) as a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.