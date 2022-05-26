Aurora Cannabis down 17% after hours following $125M bought deal financing
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) has fallen 17% in after-hours trading after the Canadian licensed producer entered into bought deal financing with underwriters worth ~US$125M.
- Underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity and BMO Capital Markets will purchase 51.1M units at $2.45 per unit.
- Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.
- Underwriters also have the option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the offering to cover any over-allotments.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
- The offering is expected to close on June 1.
